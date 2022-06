Brooks Koepka has become the latest golfer to sign with the LIV series.

The four-time major winner is one of the highest-profile players to join the breakaway circuit, which is being funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and is fronted by two-time Open winner Greg Norman.

Koepka, who is ranked 19th in the Official World Golf Ranking, is expected to compete in the first US LIV Golf event June 30th at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon.

