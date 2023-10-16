Kick Time Announced for South Carolina Game

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 28 is set to kick off at 11 a.m., the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on ESPN.

The Aggies have claimed eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams, including a 44-14 victory in 2021, the last time the Gamecocks visited Kyle Field.

A&M has a bye this week, while South Carolina travels to No. 20 Missouri for a 2:30 p.m. kick on SEC Network.