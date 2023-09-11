Kick Time Announced for Auburn Game

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 23 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

A&M has the slight edge in the all-time series with the Tigers, 7-6, and has claimed two of the last three matchups.

The Maroon & White return to Aggieland this weekend to host ULM at 3 p.m. on SEC Network, while Auburn takes on Samford at home at 6 p.m. Saturday.