Keep Brazos Beautiful Has A New Executive Director

The new executive director of Keep Brazos Beautiful (KBB), Allison Batte, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

The visit includes an invitation to KBB’s annual awards luncheon on August 11.

For sponsorship information and/or buy tickets, call KBB at 979-775-3569.

Listen to “Meet the new executive director of Keep Brazos Beautiful, Allison Batte” on Spreaker.

News release from Keep Brazos Beautiful:

My name is Allison Batte, and I am thrilled to introduce myself as the new Executive Director for Keep Brazos Beautiful.

I was raised in Beaumont, Texas, and moved to College Station in 2011 to attend Texas A&M University. I graduated from Texas A&M in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and a concentration in Communication and Media. I recently graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Masters in Public Administration.

Prior to accepting my new position at Keep Brazos Beautiful, I worked for the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce as the Special Projects Coordinator for over four years.

My time at the Chamber allowed me to experience the ins and outs of the nonprofit world while networking with business leaders throughout the community.

Outside of work, I enjoy cooking, working in the yard, spending time with family and friends, and playing with my dog, Luna.

I am excited to continue working to make Bryan/College Station the best community to live, work, and play!