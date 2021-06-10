July 4th Fireworks Returning To The RELLIS Campus, Along With Lighted Drones

The Texas A&M system for the second straight year will be hosting a July 4th fireworks show at the RELLIS campus.

Chancellor John Sharp says lighted drones will be joining the fireworks.

Fireworks music for the RELLIS show will again be available on WTAW 94.5 FM.

There is no admission charge. Parking is available at designated RELLIS lots.

Click below for comments from John Sharp, visiting with WTAW's Bill Oliver.

