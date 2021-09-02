Judges Decide Punishment In Two Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements

A Navasota man admits to stabbing one person and the armed robbery of a second person that took place in College Station’s Northgate district in January of 2019. The judge that took the plea then sentenced 21 year old Kevin Ramos to 25 years for the robbery and 20 years for the stabbing. Both sentences will served at the same time. According to the College Station police arrest report, the stabbing victim was waiting to use an ATM machine when he was stabbed in the back of the head and sustained multiple small cuts to his arms and shoulder. After that victim ran away, the person using the ATM, who feared he would be attacked, handed over $45 dollars. Ramos was out of jail on bond for two years and eight months until he was sentenced on Tuesday.

Almost six years ago, College Station police arrested a Bryan man on charges of possessing with the intent to sell cocaine and methamphetamine. After two indictments and nine trial dates being set, there is a plea agreement where the judge decided on the punishment. 40 year old Donald Mims was sentenced to 45 years for the crimes that took place in October of 2016 and October of 2018.