Jones, Johnson lead No. 13 Texas A&M women past Lamar 77-61

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) _ N’Dea Jones scored 25 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, Ciera Johnson also had a double-double and No. 13 Texas A&M beat Lamar 77-61 in a season opener. Jones notched her 27th career double-double and Johnson, with 18 points and 18 boards, recorded her 19th. Destiny Pitts added 11 points and five assists for Texas A&M. Jadyn Pimentel led Lamar with 13 points and four assists, her effort early in the game had Lamar leading narrowly until midway through the second quarter. That’s when Jones stepped up to spark a 13-3 Aggies run.