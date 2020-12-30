Johnny Manziel Eyeing a Return to Football

Former Heisman Trophy winner and Texas A&M All-American Johnny Manziel tells ESPN he is looking to resume his playing career in a startup league this coming February.

The organization, called Fan Controlled Football, will feature a 7-on-7 format where fans set rosters, call plays and interact in a blend of traditional and esports environments.

The 28-year-old Manziel last played football in April 2019 for the Alliance of American Football. He also has played in The Spring League and the Canadian Football League since the Cleveland Browns released him in 2015.

Manziel played quarterback at Texas A&M from 2012-13, winning the Heisman his redshirt freshman season.