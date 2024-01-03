Job Vacancies At The Brazos County Jail Are Being Filled With The Assistance Of A Private Recruiter

In October 2023, Brazos County commissioners agreed to let the sheriff’s office hire an outside recruiting company to fill vacancies for corrections officers.

Following the two month contract, chief deputy for corrections Kevin Stuart tells WTAW News that what was between 22 and 25 vacancies are now down to 14.

Stuart also credits commissioners for providing more money to hire and retain corrections officers.

Stuart says they continue to look for highly intelligent applicants who are good communicators.

It’s also a training ground for the sheriff’s office, noting that current sheriff Wayne Dicky was the former jail administrator and retired sheriff Chris Kirk began as a detention officer.

