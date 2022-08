Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media Thursday to give an update on Week 3 of Fall Camp, as well as a summary of the previous Saturday’s scrimmage.

Also fielding questions were Aggie defensive back Jalen Jones and defensive end Fadil Diggs.

Listen to “Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher (8.18.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie DB Jalen Jones (8.18.22)” on Spreaker.



Listen to “Aggie DE Fadil Diggs (8.18.22)” on Spreaker.