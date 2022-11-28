Jimbo Fisher Parts Ways with Offensive Coordinator Darrell Dickey

Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher has parted ways with offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Darrell Dickey.

The official statement from A&M athletics was “Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program, the school announced on Monday.”

The move was first reported by Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com.

A former head coach at North Texas (1998-2006), Dickey was one of Fisher’s first hires when he arrived in Aggieland in 2018.

He helped oversee an offense that ranked 15th in the nation in his first season, however, that number dropped to 94th in 2022.

Dickey’s firing expects to be the first of many staff changes this offseason after the Aggies finished 5-7 and missed a bowl game for the first time since 2008.