Kyle Tucker went deep and the Houston Astros edged the Detroit Tigers Wednesday afternoon, 2-1 at Comerica Park.

Christian Javier picked up the win on the mound, allowing just two hits and striking out eight in six shutout innings.

The victory also capped off a series sweep for Houston (93-50), which returns home Thursday to host the Oakland Athletics (52-91) at 6:20 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Pre-game starts at 5:50 on Gospel 97.3 FM.