Javier, Astros Relievers Hurl First Combined No-Hitter in World Series History

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. – Christian Javier and three Astros relievers combined for a no-hitter and Houston blanked the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night, 5-0 in Game 4 of the World Series.

The combined no-no was the first ever in a World Series game.

Alex Bregman got it done at the plate for for Houston, smacking a two-run double in a five run fifth inning.

With the victory, the ‘Stros even up the series at two games a piece.

Game 5 is Thursday night at 7:03 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park. Coverage is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.