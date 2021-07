Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has announced a state of emergency due to the country’s rising COVID-19 cases.

The move, which begins Monday and runs through August 22nd, means there will be no fans in the stands for the Tokyo Olympics.

Capacity was already limited to 50% in all venues with a maximum of 10,000 in the larger stadiums.

The postponed Games are set to begin on July 23rd.