Public school districts around Texas spend time in January to recognize school board members.

At the January 23rd College Station ISD school board meeting, board president Jeff Horak was a reluctant participant.

Horak, who was stopped twice from moving to the next agenda item, said he doesn’t serve for the notoriety or the glamour.

Superintendent Tim Harkrider says it takes volunteer board members to help form a successful school district.

Horak had the last word, complementing two members of the College Station theater production of the musical “Rock of Ages” who sang for the board.

Click below to hear comments from the January 23, 2024 CSISD board meeting which includes the performance of CSHS students.

Listen to “January's recognition of College Station ISD school board members included a reluctant board president” on Spreaker.