TAMPA, Florida – The Baltimore Ravens erupted for 24 points in the second half en route to a 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

Baltimore (5-3) quarterback Lamar Jackson finished with 238 passing yards and two touchdowns to go along with 43 rushing yards on nine carries.

His counterpart, Tom Brady, threw for 325 yards and one score as Tampa Bay (3-5) dropped its third game in a row.