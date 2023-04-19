Invitation To Participate In A Survey To Help Select College Station ISD’s Next Superintendent

College Station ISD school board members are seeking public input in the search for the district’s next superintendent.

Board president Jeff Horak said during Tuesday night’s meeting that an online survey asks you to answer questions that were composed by the board’s search firm.

All the questions are open-ended, meaning none require a yes or no answer.

Click HERE to be directed to the survey.

Click below for comments from Jeff Horak during the April 18, 2023 College Station ISD school board meeting.