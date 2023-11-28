Interview With Texas House District 12 Republican Candidate Trey Wharton After He Receives The Governor’s Endorsement After Incumbent Kyle Kacal’s Retirement Announcement

After next year’s elections, Brazos County will have two new state representatives.

Changing his mind about running for re-election in House District 12 was Kyle Kacal of College Station.

Shortly after Kacal’s announcement, the governor endorsed the remaining Republican candidate.

The reaction Trey Wharton of Huntsville to Kacal’s announcement and the governor’s endorsement was “Yeah, all of that was unexpected that fast.”

Wharton says Kacal’s decision is not going to change his plans of continuing to visit all five counties. HD 12 also includes Robertson, Walker, Grimes, and Washington counties.

Wharton has operated an insurance agency in Huntsville for 32 years and is starting his ninth year on the Huntsville ISD school board.

In August, representative John Raney of Bryan announced he was retiring after next year’s election.

