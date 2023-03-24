Intersection Of Wellborn & Rock Prairie Roads Closed By Two Collisions And A DWI Arrest

The intersection of Wellborn and Rock Prairie Roads was closed during part of Friday morning’s commute due to a pair of crashes.

College Station police officer David Simmons says the first collision, at 2:40 a.m., involved a southbound motorcyclist who was killed after being struck by a northbound vehicle that was turning west.

The name of the motorcyclist will be released after family members are notified.

Simmons says there was a helmet at the crash site.

20 minutes after the first crash, officers had to stop a car that ignored the detour and entered the crash site.

20 year old Camren Scott of College Station was arrested for DWI under the age of 21 and possessing three fake drivers licenses indicating he was 21 and 23 years old.

And Simmons said as officers were preparing to reopen the intersection, there was a second collision.

Click below for comments from David Simmons, visiting with Chelsea Reber during WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.