Indiana Based Fiberoptic Company Coming To Bryan Announces An Agreement With The City Of College Station

The Indiana based fiberoptic company coming to Bryan to establish residential and business internet, TV, and phone service announces an agreement with the city of College Station.

Wednesday’s announcement from MetroNet did not state their construction timeline.

Their news release stated that MetroNet will fully fund the construction.

College Station mayor Karl Mooney, speaking on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, says “They’re ready to go. This isn’t something that we’re looking at for years from now. This is something that we’ll start to see them being here and having a presence in the very very near future.”

According to a city of Bryan news release issued in May, MetroNet executives said construction in Bryan could begin as early as this fall, with the first customers coming online in late spring of 2022.

Click below for comments from Karl Mooney, visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

Listen to “Reaction from College Station's mayor to another fiberoptic internet, TV, and provider coming to town” on Spreaker.

News release from MetroNet:

MetroNet today announced a plan that will provide the City of College Station with 100 percent fiber optic internet, TV and phone directly to businesses and residents. MetroNet will fully fund the build-out of the future-proofed fiber optic network throughout the College Station area providing residents and businesses with symmetrical, Gigabit speed internet service.

“As MetroNet expands to College Station, Bryan-College Station businesses, and our community, will have more choice in providers,” said Glen Brewer, President & CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to welcome a new business that will foster economic development opportunities across the community, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact that MetroNet will create for businesses and residents in the area.”

MetroNet is bridging the digital divide as one of the fastest-growing providers of fiber optic high-speed broadband services in the nation. The company expects its network to be available to more than 1 million residential households and business locations in the near term, bringing broadband competition to hundreds of communities. College Station marks the second MetroNet build in the state of Texas, joining the hundreds of other MetroNet markets in 11 states across the U.S.

Known for superior customer service provided through a strong local presence, MetroNet delivers affordable, symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gigabits with no long-term contracts to homes and businesses.

“MetroNet is proud to provide the City of College Station with our lightning-fast fiber optic network. The Aggieland neighbors deserve choice, and we look forward to expanding throughout these communities to provide our future-proof services,” said John Cinelli, MetroNet CEO.

Residents and businesses that are interested in MetroNet services may visit MetroNetInc.com. A storefront will be established in the local community for customers of the area to have direct access to customer service and sales. Customers will be able to visit the store to speak with customer service representatives and sign-up for services.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is a 100 percent Fiber Optic Company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 100 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020. MetroNet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized MetroNet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, MetroNet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.MetroNetinc.com.