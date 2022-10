Hurricane Ian and a month remaining in hurricane season generates pet protection reminders.

Leiha White at Aggieland Humane Society says owners of small and large animals should also have a plan in case of evacuation due to any natural disaster.

White recommends not running low on your pet’s food or medications, and having an extra stash ready to go.

Click below for comments from Leiha White, visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.