The Houston Astros put together an eighth-inning rally against former teammate Joe Smith to nip the Seattle Mariners Monday night, 4-3 at T-Mobile Park.

Jake Meyers collected the eventual game-winning hit, driving in Kyle Tucker on an RBI single in the eighth.

The ‘Stros, who have now won five of their last six, visit the M’s again Tuesday night at 9:10 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.