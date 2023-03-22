Houston Man Admits To Breaking Into A West Bryan Cell Phone Store Four Years Ago

March 22, 2023 Bill Oliver
Photo of the Brazos County courthouse taken May 3, 2022.
Photo of the Brazos County courthouse taken May 3, 2022.

A jury trial in a Brazos County district court criminal case is cancelled this week after a plea agreement is reached.

31 year old McKindley Allen of Houston admitted to participating in a July 2019 burglary and theft of a west Bryan cell phone store.

No restitution is involved in what Bryan police arrest reports stated were the theft of more than $24,000 dollars of merchandise, the theft of $1,600 dollars cash, and $10,000 dollars damage to the store.

Allen was also given credit for time served towards a ten month sentence in a state prison.

The BPD arrest reports also stated that Allen was one of two men who were found in Hempstead with the assistance of a tracking device that was part of the stolen merchandise.

The co-defendant remains free on bond while awaiting his trial.

Photo of McKindley Adams from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Photo of McKindley Adams from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx