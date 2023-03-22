Houston Man Admits To Breaking Into A West Bryan Cell Phone Store Four Years Ago

A jury trial in a Brazos County district court criminal case is cancelled this week after a plea agreement is reached.

31 year old McKindley Allen of Houston admitted to participating in a July 2019 burglary and theft of a west Bryan cell phone store.

No restitution is involved in what Bryan police arrest reports stated were the theft of more than $24,000 dollars of merchandise, the theft of $1,600 dollars cash, and $10,000 dollars damage to the store.

Allen was also given credit for time served towards a ten month sentence in a state prison.

The BPD arrest reports also stated that Allen was one of two men who were found in Hempstead with the assistance of a tracking device that was part of the stolen merchandise.

The co-defendant remains free on bond while awaiting his trial.