Houston FBI Office Update About Placing A Bryan Man In Jail

January 29, 2022 Bill Oliver
Screen shot from the FBI Houston Twitter account.
Photo of Scott Provost from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A Bryan man is arrested by FBI agents on a charge of possessing child pornography.

A public affairs officer at the FBI office in Houston notified WTAW News Saturday afternoon that “The FBI, with the support of Bryan Police Department, conducted a court authorized federal search warrant and subsequently made a probable cause arrest for possession of Child Pornography.”

Saturday’s update followed WTAW News finding that 63 year old Scott Provost was booked into the Brazos County jail last Wednesday as a “courtesy hold” for the FBI.

Original story:

Online Brazos County jail records indicated a Bryan man was booked Wednesday as a “courtesy hold” for the FBI.

63 year old Scott Provost was released to an unidentified agency on Thursday, according to the online booking page.

A public affairs officer at the FBI office in Houston told WTAW News Friday afternoon “No further information can be provided at this time.”

Screen shots from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/JailingDetail.aspx?JailingID=341930
