Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is Saturday

The Twin Oaks Landfill Household Hazardous Waste collection event this Saturday.

Danielle Ruiz says throwing away e-waste, chemicals and medications into your personal trash can cause transportation hazards.

“Some of the waste could be ignitable in transport to the landfill or once it is out here in the landfill,” says Ruiz.

Ruiz says the collection event is for residential waste only.

Saturday’s drive-thru event is from 7 .a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Service Building next to Veterans Park.

