Former MLB home run king and Hall of Famer Henry “Hank” Aaron has died at age 86.

‘Hammerin’ Hank’ played in the Major Leagues from 1954-76, most of that time with the Braves organization in Milwaukee and Atlanta.

The 21-time All-Star made history in 1974 when he broke Babe Ruth’s all-time record of 714 career home runs.

Aaron retired with 755 homers, a record that stood until 2007 when it was surpassed by Barry Bonds.