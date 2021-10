Brock Holt smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth and the Texas Rangers rallied past the LA Angels Thursday afternoon, 7-6.

DJ Peters and Adolis Garcia went deep for Texas, which won for the fourth time in the last six games.

The Rangers kick-off their final series of the season Friday night when they entertain the Cleveland Indians at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington.