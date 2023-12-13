Hilton College Station & Conference Center Achieves Certification By An International Organization

The Hilton College Station & Conference announces receiving certification by an international organization.

IACC, according The Hilton’s news release, is “the sole international association representing small-to-medium-sized venues focused on meetings, training courses and conferences”.

News release from the Hilton College Station & Conference Center:

Following an application process that involves thorough inspection, The Hilton College Station & Conference Center has demonstrated that it meets the stringent global quality standards set by IACC. Today, the sole international association representing small-to-medium-sized venues focused on meetings, training courses and conferences, has welcomed The Hilton College Station, located in College Station, Texas, into full membership.

Rick Minicozzi, owner of The Hilton College Station, made the announcement, “We are extremely excited to lead the revitalization of the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center at College Station. It will be fitting for this icon of College Station to reclaim its position as the premier hospitality venue for inspirational corporate meetings and unforgettable social events,” he said. “So many memories have been made at the Hilton for the citizenry of College Station and graduates of Texas A&M. Our new amenities at the hotel, including Reveille, our new rooftop bar, and Offshore Bar & Grill, are perfectly positioned for new memories to be made.”

To achieve IACC certification, venue members must demonstrate a commitment to the highest standards in design, facilities, services, technology and sustainability. IACC members understand the importance of each of these elements in a successful meeting – and those who use IACC venues expect excellence. This exclusiveness makes IACC’s members part of an elite group representing the most innovative, forward-thinking and results-driven meeting venues in the world.

IACC serves its members by being the global thought-leader in the meetings industry, and currently has 300+ members in 23 countries within the Americas, Europe and Australasia. All members conform to IACC’s comprehensive set of quality standards and deliver the exceptional IACC Meeting Experience.