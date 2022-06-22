Highway 6 Closed South Of Hearne Following Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Highway 6 was closed for almost 90 minutes Wednesday morning in Robertson County following a single car crash near the Campbell’s Creek bridge between OSR and Hearne.

DPS troopers were told a southbound car attempted to make a U-turn when the car went across the roadway and into the northbound ditch.

The unidentified driver was taken to a Bryan hospital in critical condition with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A passenger in the car was not injured.

DPS reports the car was being chased by a Franklin police officer. WTAW News e-mailed the city of Franklin asking the police department for more information about the pursuit. That’s after no one answered the phone at the Franklin police department Wednesday afternoon.