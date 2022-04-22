Highway 6 Closed Overnight Near Calvert Following A Three Vehicle Crash

Highway 6 near the south city limits of Calvert was closed for more than four hours Thursday night into Friday morning following a three vehicle crash.

The initial DPS investigation indicated a northbound semi-trailer was attempting a U-turn on Highway 6 near Coopers Lane when it was struck by two cars.

A 1984 Corvette was trapped under the trailer. That driver, 19 year old Julian Oldham of Crowley, was flown to a Bryan hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the other car and the driver of the semi were not injured.

The crash was reported Thursday around 10:10 p.m. and the highway reopened to all traffic Friday at 2:40 a.m.