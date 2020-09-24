He’s a Herro: Heat top Celtics, move a game from NBA Finals

By TIM REYNOLDS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) _ Tyler Herro _ still just 20 years old _ scored a Heat rookie-record 37 points, Jimmy Butler had 24 and Miami beat the Boston Celtics 112-109 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. Goran Dragic added 22 and Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 12 rebounds to help the Heat take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. They can close it out Friday night in Game 5.. Jayson Tatum scored all 28 of his points in the second half for the Celtics.