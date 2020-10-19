Henry, Titans rally past Texans 42-36 in OT, remain unbeaten

By TERESA M. WALKER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Derrick Henry took a direct snap and ran 5 yards for a touchdown 3:30 into overtime and the Tennessee Titans remained undefeated, rallying to beat the Houston Texans 42-36. The Titans overcame two turnovers, Stephen Gostkowski having a field goal blocked and missing another and the defense giving up 335 yards passing and four touchdown passes to Deshaun Watson. Watson’s final TD pass put Houston up 36-29 with 1:50 left. Ryan Tannehill drove the Titans 76 yards before finding A.J. Brown on a 6-yard TD pass with 4 seconds left in regulation.