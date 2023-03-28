Hempstead Man Admits To Robbing And Assaulting The Mother Of His Unborn Child In A College Station Hospital Parking Lot

A Hempstead man admits in Brazos County district court to robbing and assaulting the mother of his unborn child while she was waiting to be induced to give birth.

24 year old De Eric Lattimore was sentenced to eight years for the felony crimes that took place in April 2021 in the emergency room parking lot of St. Joseph hospital in College Station.

According to the College Station police arrest report, Lattimore took his ex-girlfriend’s car keys, struck her several times in the head, took her social security and WIC cards, then drove away in her car.

A prosecutor at the Brazos County district attorney’s office says all is well with the mother and child.

And Lattimore has pending cases in Waller County accusing him of an aggravated assault and a misdemeanor family violence assault.