Heat rally past Celtics for 2-0 lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) _ Miami Heat have done it to the Boston Celtics once again in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals.

The Heat blew a sizable lead before closing on a 17-7 run to beat the Celts, 106-101. The strong finish comes two days after Miami erased a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Celtics, 117-114 in overtime.

The rally began after Boston went on a 15-2 spurt and took a 94-89 lead, capped by a 3-pointer from Kemba Walker with 4:25 remaining.

The Heat were down by 17 in the second quarter and trailed by 13 at halftime before outscoring the Celtics, 37-17 in the third period. Miami had been 0-21 in playoff games when trailing by at least that many at intermission.

Goran Dragic scored 25 points for the Heat, who are 10-1 this postseason. Bam Adebayo led a big third-quarter rally to finish with 21.

Walker had 23 points for Boston, which got 21 apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

The Heat took a 2-0 series lead for the 11th time in coach Erik Spoelstra’s tenure. They’ve won all previous 10 instances.