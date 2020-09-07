Head On Crash Results In Arrest On Charges Of DWI And Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

A head on crash Friday afternoon at F&B and Finfeather Roads resulted in three people going to the hospital and the arrest of one of the drivers for DWI with one prior conviction.

Texas A&M police (UPD) also arrested 58 year old Stanley Creeks of College Station with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report, a pickup driven by Creeks had a head on collision with a SUV.

A passenger in Creek’s truck who was ejected and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital.

A UPD spokesperson says the passenger who was ejected is hospitalized with non life threatening injuries after being in intensive care.

The other driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries and released.

Creeks was taken to the hospital before going to jail, where he was held on bonds totaling $64,000 dollars.