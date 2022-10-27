“Halloweentown In Downtown Bryan” Is Moved To Monday Because Of The Weather

“Halloweentown In Downtown Bryan” is moved to Monday, October 31 due to the forecast for storms on Friday.

All other details of the event remains the same.

From the Destination Bryan tourism office website:

Destination Bryan & Bryan Broadcasting are partnering to bring you Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan, presented by ABC Home & Commercial Services!

Join us for this free, family-friendly event featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo stations, kids’ crafts, and more kid-friendly fun.

This will be an outdoor event in Downtown Bryan on Main Street between William J Bryan and 23rd Street, and 24th Street between Bryan Ave and Tabor Road.

Trick-or-treat booths will be set up within the event area.

Additionally there will be photo booth stations and Downtown Bryan businesses will be open late.

COSTUME CONTEST 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

4:00PM – 5:00PM: Ages 0-3 and 4-6

5:00PM – 6:00PM: Ages 7-9, 10-12, and groups

Results will be announced at 6:30PM, and awards will be given for 1st-3rd place in each category.

The fun begins at 4:00PM and lasts until the candy runs out!