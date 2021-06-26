Gunfire Kills Two Men In And South Of College Station’s Bee Creek Park

College Station police report two people are dead following gunfire Friday afternoon west of the former police department headquarters.

According to CSPD social media, officers were on an unrelated call south of Bee Creek Park on Valley View Drive when they heard gunfire.

About a block away on Longmire Court, officers found a man who was shot.

While some officers were giving aid, other officers responded to a report of a person inside Bee Creek Park who was armed.

One of the first officers to arrive at the park located a man with a handgun. When the man raised his gun towards the officer, the officer fired one round, striking and killing the armed man.

The man who was found shot on Longmire Court also died.

CSPD is still searching for someone who ran away from the Longmire Court shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

CSPD’s response to the gunfire resulted in the city of College Station closing the Adamson Lagoon swimming pool. Those who had to leave were given rain checks.