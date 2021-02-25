Gunfire At College Station Apartment Complex Leads To A Standoff

College Station police report a four and a half hour standoff after a man fired shots at a CSPD officer ended with the man surrendering and no one being injured.

Police chief Billy Couch says the incident began with an officer responding to the report of a man with a gun acting erratically in the parking lot of Southgate Village apartments.

Couch says after the officer stopped the vehicle, the driver got out and starting running away. After the officer got out of his vehicle, the driver turned around, fired, and ran into the apartment.

Couch says after neighboring apartments were evacuated and as law enforcement set up a perimeter, the man fired more shots from a second floor window.

The chief says no one was hit and no officers returned fire.

30 year old Jonathan Bridges of Bryan is in the Brazos County jail after his arrest on charges according to online jail records of aggravated assault of a public servant, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possessing marijuana, and violating parole.

Original story:

College Station police issued a shelter in place Thursday morning for residents at Southgate Village apartments on Luther.

That followed the report of gunfire.

Wellborn Road reopened shortly after 2 p.m. after being closed between George Bush and Holleman, which is in the area of the gunfire.

According to CSPD tweets, “This began when an officer responded to a Civil Disturbance call of an argument between two people. When the officer arrived and attempted to make contact with the couple (in the parking lot), the suspect pulled a gun & began shooting at our officer as he ran away. The suspect ran into an apartment while he was shooting at our officer. The apartment is not his. We are in the process of confirming who all might be in the apartment at this time.”

CSPD also tweeted “The suspect has a substantial history of assaultive offenses and currently has an arrest warrant for a parole violation. The gunfire began shortly before 10 a.m., and there has been intermittent gunfire. Officers have been communicating with the suspect.”

CSPD tweeted “Who should ‘Shelter in Place’ and what does that mean? If you’re in Southgate or have line-of-sight to Southgate, please shelter in place — lock your doors and put as many walls and barriers between you and the outside as possible. Remain there until updated otherwise.”

Another CSPD tweet stated “There has been an large response of emergency personnel to the area, including CSPD’s SWAT and HNT Teams, @CSTXFire, @BryanPolice, @TAMUPolice, and @TxDPSSoutheast”. CSPD also noted the assistance of the Brazos County sheriff’s office and the Houston FBI office.