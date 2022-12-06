Groundbreaking At The Future Home Of BTU Administration Offices

BTU (Bryan Texas Utilities) hosted a groundbreaking program Tuesday morning for its new administration building.

After more than 60 years in downtown Bryan, BTU is moving to north Bryan along the freeway between the Bryan regional athletic complex and the Texas Department of Transportation and DPS buildings.

Construction is expected to continue through the first quarter of 2025.

Once BTU makes their move, the city of Bryan will occupy BTU’s former offices.

Speakers at the groundbreaking began with BTU’s chief business officer David Werley, who was filling in for general manager Gary Miller due to illness.

Also speaking were the chairman of the BTU board Bentley Nettles and Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez.

Gutierrez then invited retired congressman Bill Flores to speak. Flores, who is in his second year serving on the board of the ERCOT electric grid, also serves as the organizations vice-chair.

Click below to hear the speakers at the December 6, 2022 groundbreaking program for the new BTU administration office building.

