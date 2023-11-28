Groundbreaking At CertainTeed’s New Roofing Plant And Distribution Center In North Bryan

Construction is officially underway in north Bryan on a new roofing plant and distribution center.

Groundbreaking took place Tuesday afternoon (November 28) at the CertainTeed facility on Mumford Road, north of the Bryan ISD career and technical education (CTE) center.

A state official says the value is $148 million dollars. Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez says the final valuation may go higher “because we’ve already talked about other divisions of this company maybe potentially coming in or other companies that might look to locate here”.

CertainTeed was given 211 acres of land, along with railroad access valued at $7 million dollars, new infrastructure valued at $3 million, ten years of property tax breaks, and $546,000 dollars from the Texas Enterprise Fund.

When fully operational, CertainTeed will employ 130 at a wage that is ten percent above the Brazos County average.

The groundbreaking program included CertainTeed presenting a $20,000 dollar check to the Bryan ISD education foundation for the district’s CTE center.

Click below to hear the CertainTeed groundbreaking program:

