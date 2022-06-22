Gronkowski Retires from NFL for Second Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL for a second time.

The 33-year-old called it quits on Twitter Tuesday, but his agent has not ruled out another return.

“Gronk”, a four-time Super Bowl champion, retired as a member of the New England Patriots in 2018 before rejoining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay in 2020.

lGronkowski currently holds the record for most touchdown catches by a tight end in playoff history with 15, and second most for any position all-time behind Jerry Rice.