Grimes County Man Charged With The April 2021 Mass Shooting At Kent Moore Cabinets Tells The Trial Judge He “Has Never Given His Consent To Be Held”

The Grimes County man charged with the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan and shooting a DPS trooper near Iola has issued a nine page declaration of his innocence.

Larry Bollin’s letter demands that the trial judge dismiss the murder charge and that he “has never given his consent to be held” in jail.

Bollin also wrote that he “defended himself justifiably with a reasonable belief that my life was in immediate danger and impending peril”.

The document was filed about three months after a motion was granted for Bollin to undergo a psychological examination. Bollin was opposed to the examination, writing to the judge that he did “not have the right to falsely arrest or imprison me and fine or force me into a psychological evaluation.”

Two weeks after the letter was filed in Brazos County district court, Bollin’s his mother told county commissioners that her son has fired three lawyers because “they were all corrupt”.

Larry Bollin’s letter states “All of your members of your bar guild oath takers are traitors and are subserviant to the British crown and show no allegiance to the Americans”.

Larry Bollin makes multiple references in the letter to being represented by his father.

Bollin remains held in lieu of bonds on charges from Brazos and Grimes counties totaling $5.2 million dollars.

