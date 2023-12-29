Governor Appoints Two Brazos County Residents To State Boards

2023 comes to a close with the governor appointing two Brazos County residents to state boards.

One of four appointments to the Texas animal health commission is T.J. Klein of College Station. He is the first vice president of the Texas poultry federation and a former president of the Texas egg council.

One of five appointments to the Texas board of architectural examiners is Eva Read-Warden of Bryan. She is the principal architect of a Bryan business and is a member of the Bryan historic landmark commission.

Additional information on the appointments from the governor’s office:

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Anthony “T.J.” Klein and Johnny E. Trotter and reappointed Joseph Osterkamp and Wendee Payne, Ph.D. to the Texas Animal Health Commission for terms set to expire on September 6, 2029. The Commission works to protect and enhance the health of animal populations across the state. Anthony “T.J.” Klein of College Station is director of Texas Operations for MPS Egg Farms. He is first vice president of the Texas Poultry Federation and former president of the Texas Egg Council. Additionally, he is a member of the Texas Poultry Improvement Association, United Egg Producers, Bryan-College Station Agribusiness Council, and American Egg Board. Klein received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Poultry Science from Texas A&M University.

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Eva Read-Warden and reappointed Rosa Salazar and Joyce Smith to the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners for terms to expire on January 31, 2029. Additionally, the Governor appointed Michael A. Ebbeler, Jr. and Justin Hiles to the board for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027. The Board is a multi-profession regulatory agency that oversees the examination, registration, and professional regulation of architects, interior designers, and landscape architects. Eva Read-Warden of Bryan is a principal architect for Arkitex Studio Inc. She is a member of the American Institute of Architects, the Texas Society of Architects, and the City of Bryan Historic Landmark Commission. She is the former president of the American Institute of Architects Brazos Valley Chapter, the Texas Society of Architects, and a former board member of the Brazos Valley Symphony Society. Read-Warden received a Bachelor of Architecture from Mississippi State University.