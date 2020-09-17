Governor Abbott announces further loosening of pandemic related restrictions over most of the state.

The Brazos Valley is included in Thursday’s announcement, which the governor says is because coronavirus patients make up less than 15 percent of hospital populations.

A chart released by the governor indicated as of September 17, coronavirus patients made up 2.9 percent of the hospital population in Bryan/College Station. That compared to a peak rate of 24.4 percent.

Abbott says three hospital regions are not included…the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, and Victoria…because pandemic related hospitalization rates remain too high.

Starting Monday (9/21/2020), businesses at 50 percent capacity can increase to 75 percent.

Bars remain closed, but those who have converted to restaurants can also expand capacity.

Starting next Thursday (9/24/2020), long term and other senior living facilities can accept visitors.

Click below for comments from Greg Abbott on September 17, 2020:

Listen to “Governor Abbott loosens pandemic restrictions over most of the state” on Spreaker.