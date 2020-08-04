Golden Knights rally for 5-3 round-robin win over Stars

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) _ Will Carrier scored the tiebreaker with 5:12 left in the game and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 in Western Conference round-robin play. The Knights dominated the third period, scoring three times in 5:02 to take the lead. Robin Lehner had 24 saves for Vegas, which picks up two points in this week’s tournament to determine seeding in the next round of the playoffs. Ben Bishop had 28 stops for Dallas. Before the game, two players from each team knelt in support of Black Lives Matter and other social causes.