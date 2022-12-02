George, Adeleye Join Growing List of Aggie Players to Enter Transfer Portal

Texas A&M defensive back Brian George and defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye have become the latest Aggies to declare for the transfer portal.

George, a fifth-year senior from South Bay, Florida, played in five games in 2022, collecting seven tackles and one pass breakup.

Meanwhile, Adeleye, a redshirt freshman from Katy, Texas, appeared in three games this season, tallying six tackles and three quarterback hurries.

The duo join nine other players to enter the portal as of Friday morning.

Tunmise Adeleye – DL (Redshirt Freshman)

Caden Davis – PK (Junior)

Brian George – DB (Fifth-year Senior)

Alan Guerreri – P (Junior)

Ish Harris – LB (Freshman)

Donell Harris Jr. – DL (Freshman)

Chase Lane – WR (Junior)

Avery Hughes – DB (Sophomore)

Elijah Jeudy – DL (Redshirt Freshman)

LJ Johnson Jr – RB (Redshirt Freshman)

Blake Smith – TE (Sophomore)