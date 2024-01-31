Gas Leaks Causes South Brazos County Neighborhood Evacuation

Update from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 a.m.:

Emergency crews have been able to stop the leak. The Emergency Evacuation order has been lifted. Residence can return home.

Original news release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office sent at 12:30 a.m.:

South Brazos County Fire Department was dispatched to Creek Lane and Schehin Road for a reported gas leak. Upon arrival, fire crews identified a gas leak, and an emergency evacuation was declared for the neighborhood including Cedar Circle, Creek Lane, Schehin Road, and Hickory Road. Residents have been asked to leave the area but not to proceed down Creek Lane. At this time the intersection of Schehin Road and FM 2154 has been closed and no one will be allowed to enter the area until the situation is determined to be safe, which could be later today.

An emergency shelter has been established at the Wellborn Community Center, located at 4119 West Greens Prairie Road, College Station, TX 77845. We will release further information as it becomes available.