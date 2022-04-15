Future Redevelopment Coming To A Former College Station Grocery Store Property That Has Been Closed For More Than Ten Years

For ten and a half years, the site of a former College Station grocery store has laid dormant.

Local commercial real estate company Oldham Goodwin has announced the sale of the nine acre site at University and Tarrow to an undisclosed buyer and at an undisclosed price.

What was an Albertson’s store was closed in October 2011 after the property was acquired by H-E-B.

Since then, the Brazos Central Appraisal District website shows multiple sales of the property.

A news release from Oldham Goodwin states they will have details about redevelopment in the near future.

News release from Oldham Goodwin:

Oldham Goodwin is pleased to announce the sale of 601 University Drive. Executive Vice President Clint Oldham arranged the sale of this landmark retail site on University Drive in College Station. With over 92,000 square feet of existing retail space on over 9 acres of prime real estate, the property presents a unique opportunity for future redevelopment in the heart of College Station along the gateway to Texas A&M University.

“This one has been a long time coming. We’ve had our eyes on it since completing the Chimney Hill redevelopment next door,” Oldham said about the redevelopment of the property. “The former University Drive Albertson’s location is obviously familiar to the community, and now it will serve the people of Bryan-College Station again. We’re excited to be a part of the redevelopment and future of such a key property.”

Originally developed as a Randall’s grocery store in 1991, the site became an Albertson’s in 1997 before closing in 2011. More recently a portion of the property has been home to A+ tutoring, while the grocery store box has remained vacant. Oldham Goodwin will have more details about the development of the location in the near future.