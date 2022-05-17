Fundraising Underway For Veterans Of Brazos Valley Memorial At The Bryan City Cemetery’s Veterans Field

Fundraising is underway for the Veterans of Brazos Valley Memorial at the Bryan city cemetery’s recently opened Veterans Field.

Officials say the reserved veterans area is the only one of its kind in the Brazos Valley. There are 884 spaces, of which 65 have been reserved as of May 13.

Promoters of the memorial recently unveiled its design and announced it will be dedicated Veterans Day morning at 11.

The memorial includes medallions of each branch of the U.S. military, including the new space force.

There will also be a quote from President George H.W. Bush “…stood where duty required (them) to stand.”

Donations to help offset the cost can be mailed to the Brazos Valley Cares veterans organization at Box 9512, College Station 77840. Information about making an online donation can be e-mailed to the local Wreaths Across America chapter at waabrazosvalley@gmail.com.

Click below for comments from Ellen Fuller of Wreaths Across America, Bryan city councilman and Brazos Valley Cares member Bobby Gutierrez, and Brazos Valley Cares chairman Jim Chirdo.

