Free Parking and Transit for Voters

Texas A&M is hosting both early voting and Election Day voting.

Peter Lange, Associate Vice President of Transportation Services, says they are offering free, one-hour parking at the Gene Stallings Boulevard garage during voting hours.

The public is also invited to ride the university buses for free to vote on campus. Face coverings are required to ride buses.

Listen to “Texas A&M offering free parking and transit during early voting and on Election Day” on Spreaker.

News release from Texas A&M Transportation Services:

Texas A&M University will be hosting General Election voting and early voting on campus beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13. The university’s Transportation Services and Division of Finance and Operations will sponsor 1-hour complimentary parking in the Gene Stallings Blvd. Garage and fare-free bus service for members of the public coming to campus to vote.

COVID-19 Transit procedures in effect. Face coverings are required and there will be limited capacity. More information is available from Transportation Services .

Voting Locations

Check Where to Vote for dates and hours of operations for the following on-campus voting locations:

Early voting – Memorial Student Center (MSC), Room L526 (Oct. 13-17 and Oct. 19-30)

Election Day voting – Rudder Tower, Rudder Exhibit Hall – (Nov. 3)

Parking

Complimentary 1-hour parking is provided during voting hours at the Gene Stalling Blvd. Garage (SBG) . To ensure your parking is validated, follow these steps:

Press the button and pull a parking slip upon entry to SBG then park. Head to the designated polling place and vote. Pick up your 1-hour validation card before leaving the polling place. Return to your vehicle in SBG and drive to the exit lanes. At the exit gate, scan your parking slip first. When the machine asks for payment, scan the validation card. This will open the gate.

Transit

The public is invited to ride the university bus fare-free to vote on campus.

All off-campus routes and on-campus routes service the Memorial Student Center or Trigon areas.

For live bus route information, visit m.tamu.edu or transport.tamu.edu/busroutes .

For information about voting, visit the Brazos Votes site or Transportation Services .

The Brazos Transit District is also offering free rides on all Fixed Routes Services on Election Day.

News release from the Brazos Transit District:

Brazos Transit District (BTD) will offer free rides on all Fixed Routes Services to help communities reach the polls on Election Day. Voters can ride at no charge on all BTD Fixed Routes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fixed Routes are in the cities of Bryan/College Station, Cleveland, Dayton/Liberty/Ames, Lufkin/Diboll and Nacogdoches.

In addition to the free fares on Election Day, applicationsfor ballot by mail are available on all buses and terminals. This includes all Demand & Response and Fixed Route buses in BTD’s 16-county service area. Last Day to receive an application for ballot by mail is Friday, October 23, 2020 @ 5:00pm. If you need an application please ask your driver or security monitor at any terminal or main office, terminal locations are listed below.

Bryan/College Station

North Terminal: 301 E. 26th Street, Bryan Texas 77803

Midtown Terminal: 3350 S. Texas Avenue, Bryan Texas 77802

Main Office: 1759 N. Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan Texas 77803

Lufkin

Jennings Station: 302 S. First, Lufkin Texas 75901

“It is the patriotic duty of all American citizens to cast their vote in the November 3, 2020 election and to that end BTD is offering free rides on Election Day and providing voter education kits for absentee voting to the citizens of all the counties we serve in this great state of Texas”. John McBeth, CEO/President

Social distancing and face coverings are required on all BTD vehicles and terminals. Please continue to protect the safety of all passengers and staff during this time.

Fixed Route Information: